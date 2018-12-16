IN PHOTOS: Over 2,000 Angkas bikers slam LTFRB crackdown
Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas says it will defy the shutdown order issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board
Published 2:48 PM, December 16, 2018
Updated 3:09 PM, December 16, 2018
'DISCRIMINATION.' Angkas riders decry 'discrimination' among transport network vehicle services for singling out motorcycle rides. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The government crackdown against operating Angkas bikers intensified, but they are not afraid.
In what they called Unity Ride, over 2,000 Angkas bikers drove to and from the People Power Monument along EDSA to Quezon Boulevard in Quezon City on Sunday, December 16, to decry the crackdown.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday, December 12, ordered law enforcers to apprehend Angkas bikers and impound their motorcycles if they continue operating. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)
But motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas said it will defy the order, with both delivery and public transport services to continue operations.
Here are some of the photos from the Unity Ride:
PROTEST. Thousands of Angkas riders protest against the LTFRB order shutting down the firm's operations. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
ANGKAS HEAD. Angeline Tham, founder and CEO of Angkas, joins the Unity Ride on December 16, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
LIVELIHOOD. An Angkas driver displays a placard on his motorcycle that reads 'Manggagawa Kami! Hindi Kriminal! Stop Ride Discrimination.' Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
THOUSANDS. Over 2,000 Angkas riders meet at White Plains Avenue in Quezon City for the Unity Ride on December 16, 2018. Photo from George Royeca
– Aika Rey/Rappler.com