Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas says it will defy the shutdown order issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board

Published 2:48 PM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The government crackdown against operating Angkas bikers intensified, but they are not afraid.

In what they called Unity Ride, over 2,000 Angkas bikers drove to and from the People Power Monument along EDSA to Quezon Boulevard in Quezon City on Sunday, December 16, to decry the crackdown.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday, December 12, ordered law enforcers to apprehend Angkas bikers and impound their motorcycles if they continue operating. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

But motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas said it will defy the order, with both delivery and public transport services to continue operations.

Here are some of the photos from the Unity Ride:

– Aika Rey/Rappler.com