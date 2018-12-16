This comes days after Sheikh Bedejim Abdulla, a popular and unconventional imam, was shot 7 times on his way to his office in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two peace rallies scheduled here and in Marawi City on Sunday, December 16, sought to condemn the killing of Sheikh Bedejim Abdullah, who was shot by an assassin last December 6 at the Baguio market.

Bedejim, a popular and unconventional imam or teacher for Muslim cadets at the Philippine Military Academy and detainees at the Baguio City Jail, was shot 7 times before noon on his way to his office in the corner of Shugum and Kayang Streets here.

The rally at Melvin Jones football field at Burnham Park was scheduled from 4 to 7 pm and was set to be led by Bedejim's Muslim coleagues and students.

The rally at JMM Matampay in Marawi City was attended by about a thousand people and was organized by the Markazosshabab Al-Muslim Fil-Filibbin Foundation Inc. It called for "collaborative efforts of government and Muslim institutions towards peace."

Other than Sheikh Bedejim, they also called for justice towards the murder of another beloved Balik-Muslim imam, Sheikh Nur Capariño, who was killed last November 27, 2016, in Cavite while in prayer.

Like Bedejim, Capariño was closely associated with military and police authorities.

Bedejim was a member of the regional advisory committee of the local police.

Capariño, however, was more outspoken as he spoke against the Islamic State (ISIS) and was a close associate of Ibrahim Mata, the president of the Islamic Studies Care and Guidance based in Cavite.

The Baguio police said that they have raised P1 million towards the positive identification of the suspects in Bedejim's murder as they have been recorded in various CCTVs. – Rappler.com