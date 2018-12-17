'Ms Gray’s triumph sets the bar high in empowering more Filipino women to believe in themselves and to fight for their own place in the universe,' says Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo

Published 11:42 AM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang basked in the glory of newly-crowned Miss Universe Catriona Gray, congratulating her for a victory which once again put the beauty of Filipinas on the map.

"Ms Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud when she sashayed on the global stage and showcased the genuine qualities defining a Filipina beauty: confidence, grace, intelligence and strength in the face of tough challenges," said Presidential Spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo on Monday, December 17.

In his statement, sent mere minutes after Gray made her first walk as Miss Universe 2018, Panelo said Gray has become a symbol of women empowerment.

"Ms Gray’s triumph sets the bar high in empowering more Filipino women to believe in themselves and to fight for their own place in the universe. We salute and admire her victory," said President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman.

"In her success, Miss Philippines has shown to the world that women in our country have the ability to turn dreams into reality through passion, diligence, determination and hard work," he added.

Read Malacañang's entire statement on Gray's Miss Universe pageant win here:

On the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant

The Palace wishes to congratulate newly crowned Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Ms. Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud when she sashayed on the global stage and showcased the genuine qualities defining a Filipina beauty: confidence, grace, intelligence and strength in the face of tough challenges. In her success, Miss Philippines has shown to the world that women in our country have the ability to turn dreams into reality through passion, diligence, determination and hard work.

Ms. Gray’s triumph sets the bar high in empowering more Filipino women to believe in themselves and to fight for their own place in the universe. We salute and admire her victory.

Catriona’s crowning glory is placing the Philippines in the world map again for its beauty and elegance that matches the world renowned attraction of the many scenic and mesmerising islands in our country.

Salvador S. Panelo

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel

& Presidential Spokesperson

