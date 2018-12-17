Cops seize two assault rifles, a handgun, and 12,893 rounds of live ammunition for M-60 light machine guns

Published 2:13 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philipines – Two alleged gunrunners of the Maute Group, the terror organization responsible for the fall of Marawi City, were nabbed along the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Sunday, December 16.

According to the police report, partners Edgardo Medel and Rosemarie Medel were collared by special operations agents of the Valenzuela City Police Station, after being caught in a buy-bust operation at around 6:30 pm.

Cops were able to find the two with the help of a tipster. This source, cops said, identified the Medels as suppliers of the Maute Group and are already taking orders for the 2019 elections.

Metro Manila cops also discovered from local cops that the couple has an active market in Mindanao.

Police said the two are currently based in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija.

After building up their case and establishing contact with the suspects, undercover cops arranged for a staged purchase, paying the duo marked money amounting to P1.2 million in a meeting at an NLEX service station.

Right after the deal, cops arrested the couple. Seized from the two were two assault rifles, a handgun, and 12,893 rounds of live ammunition for M-60 light machine guns.

The couple brought their 3 children in the transaction. They were turned over to their other relatives, cops said.

The Mendels are set to face charges for violating Republic Act 10591or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. – Rappler.com