Dominador Abrinno, a resident of Taguig City, surrenders to a Manila Police negotiator after two hours

Published 3:31 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A 38-year-old man, reportedly distraught over his brother’s death, held hostage a child just outside the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) campus in Santa Mesa, Manila, on Monday morning, December 17.

Local police said the suspect surrendered to a negotiator after two hours, while the child is safe now. Dominador Abrinno, who resides in Taguig City, took the 5-year-old boy hostage along Teresa Street in Santa Mesa, after taking the gun of a security guard at a nearby Philippine National Railways station.

Abrinno was brought to the Manila Police headquarters for questioning, and would be facing charges.

According to police, the suspect claimed he took a hostage out of frustration over personal problems and the death of his brother who had just returned home from working abroad.



An Inquirer report quoted Superintendent Ruben Dela Rama Ramos, station commander of Santa Mesa Police, saying the suspect fired indiscriminately at people and injured a few of them. The victims were brought to the hospital. – Rappler.com