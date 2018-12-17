The province of Albay plans to roll out the red carpet to welcome Miss Universe Catriona Gray, whose mother is a native of Oas town

Published 5:09 PM, December 17, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY – The province of Albay is preparing a grand welcome for newly-crowned Miss Universe Catriona Gray, whose mother is a native of Oas town, Danny Garcia spokesman of the provincial government told Rappler.

"Governor Al Francis Bichara congratulates Catriona Gray from Oas for giving Albay and the Philippines the honor once again," Bichara said.

Garcia said the provincial government will invite Gray to return home during her reign.

Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Sarte Salceda, a staunch supporter of Gray since her previous Miss World competition, said that the Filipina was the most prepared candidate during the Miss Universe competition Monday, December 17.

"Truly an Albayana. She was the most prepared candidate ever. If you prepare to fight calamities, the more you are prepared for victory. She is regal as Mayon is majestic. She is beautiful, truly Daragang Magayon," Salceda told Rappler.

"The entire Albay is happy and proud of her achievement, as proud she is of her roots. I worked with Catriona in her previous quests and she was excited about her role as tourism champion for Albay," Salceda said.

Salceda is also preparing for grand homecoming welcome festivity for Bicolana beauty queen.

During Salceda's term as governor of Albay, he hosted a grand homecoming for Catriona when she landed top 5 during the Miss World 2016 competition.

Catriona is the third Bicolana who represented the country in the Miss Universe in recent history. Miriam Quiambao of Cagraray Island, Bacacay, Albay was first runnerup in 1999. Maria Venus Raj of Camarines Sur was 4th runner up in Miss Universe 2010.

Mayor Domingo Escoto, mayor of Oas town in Albay, said that the crowning of Catriona puts her tiny town in the world map. – Rappler.com