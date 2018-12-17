The Palace says the suspension would give government employees 'full opportunity to celebrate...with their families and loved ones'

Published 5:35 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang ordered the suspension of work in government offices nationwide on January 2, 2019, a Wednesday.

The Palace issued Memorandum Circular No. 54, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, on Monday, December 17.

In the memorandum, Malacañang said the suspension would give government employees "full opportunity to celebrate...with their families and loved ones."

The day before January 2, New Year's Day which would fall on a Tuesday, is already a regular holiday.

The order includes employees of government owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other agencies.

"However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations," Malacañang said.

"The suspension of work on the same date in other branches of government and in independent commissions or bodies, as well as in private companies and offices, is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads/management," the Palace added.

Below is a copy of the memorandum.

– Rappler.com