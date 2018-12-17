The gunrunners are said to have gotten ammunition from the AFP's armory in Fort Magsaysay through a 'retired soldier'

Published 7:56 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will soon investigate how guns and bullets meant for the military ended up with alleged suppliers of rebel groups.

"We will conduct a joint investigation with the AFP. We will look at the bottom of this," Interior Secretary and former military chief Eduardo Año told Rappler in a text message on Monday, December 17.

Año added that he will direct the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to coordinate with the Intelligence Service of the AFP (ISAFP).

This comes after cops nabbed alleged gunrunners who had in their possession supply intended for the AFP, with ammunition found inside wooden boxes labeled "PHILIPPINE ARMY", "GOVERNMENT PROPERTY", and "AFP."

The suspects, Rosemarie and Edgardo Medel, reportedly said they got the equipment from the AFP's armory in Fort Magsaysay through a "retired soldier." The PNP refused to disclose his name as their investigation moves forward.

When asked whether he had heard of cases like this before, Año said he had also received reports when he led the military, but they have not been verified.

The PNP hopes to easily track where the boxes of equipment came from using the serial numbers imprinted on them. Each bullet found also has a code that their laboratory could examine.

"Kailangan talaga ng investigation (Investigation is really needed)," Año said. – Rappler.com