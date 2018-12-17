Suspects riding a red vehicle fire at the SUV of Elizaldy Rocafor and Roberto Delgado along the highway in San Narciso, Zambales

Published 12:18 AM, December 18, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Two municipal councilors of Subic town were ambushed along the national highway here by still unidentified suspects Monday evening, December 17,

Police identified the victims as Elizaldy Rocafor, 47, and Roberto Delgado, 50, who were residents of Barangay Cawag and Barangay Baraca, respectively, and municipal councilors of Subic town.

Both were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Rocafor as out of danger, while Delgado was said to be in serious condition.

Initial investigation by the police indicated Rocafor, was driving a silver Toyota Fortuner accompanied by Delgado. They were travelling southbound when a red vehicle overtook them while they were along the national highway in Sitio Samat, Barangay Siminublan, San Narciso, Zambales.

The suspects then fired shots while overtaking the Toyota Fortuner.

Both Rocafor and Delgado sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the San Marcelino District Hospital. Later they were transferred to the Baypointe Hospital inside the Subic Freeport.

Police said a witness saw the vehicle of the suspects turn around after the shooting and escaped heading north.

Senior Superintendent Felix Verbo Jr, chief of the Zambales Provincial Police Office, said follow up operations are ongoing and a dragnet was being set up by the San Narciso police and other nearby police stations, including the PNP mobile force company. – Rappler.com