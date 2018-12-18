The MMDA says violators may still be towed even after getting tickets for illegal parking

Published 6:29 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Think twice before parking your vehicles, as higher penalties on illegal parking are set to take effect starting Wednesday, December 19.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) published Regulation No. 18-008 on December 12 in two newpapers, setting illegal parking fines for attended vehicles from P200 to P1,000, and unattended vehicles from P500 to P2,000.

According to Crisanto Saruca, MMDA's legislative and legal affairs officer-in-charge, violators may be issued traffic violation tickets up to twice a day, with a 3-hour interval between issuances. This means a motorist can be fined up to P4,000 a day for illegal parking.

Vehicles left unattended will be left with parking tickets, and may be towed. Attended vehicles may classified as cars blocking traffic flow, for example, waiting to pick up passengers.

The MMDA earlier suspended the towing of vehicles as its impounding area has reached its capacity, but Saruca said enforcers may still "make exemptions" and tow violating cars.

"If talagang naka-obstruct talaga siya, we can impound sa office (MMDA) basta lumagpas na sa dalawa, saka kung vital 'yung pinagparadahan niya, for example, major thoroughfare 'yan," Saruca said.

(If it's really obstructing the way, we can impound the car at the MMDA, if there are more than two violations, and if it's blocking a vital road, for example, a major thoroughfare.)

Saruca added that the vehicles of motorists who insist on parking illegally, even if attended, may still be towed, despite receiving a ticket earlier.

"Hindi naman porke't attended 'yung illegal parking, puwede na siyang magstay kung natiketan na siya doon. Siyempre, kahit may ticket ka na, alis ka pa rin. Puwede ka rin i-tow kung harang ka sa traffic," Saruca said.

(The vehicle cannot remain just because the motorist got a ticket for an llegal parking violation, and the vehicle is attended. Of course, when you receive a ticket, you have to leave that space. We can tow you if you are blocking the traffic flow.)

In August, the Metro Manila Council approved steeper fines on illegal parking to instill traffic discipline.

Composed of Metro Manila mayors, MMC is the governing board and policy-making body of the MMDA. – Rappler.com