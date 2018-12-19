Senior Inspector Porferio Gabuya Jr, deputy police chief of Guihulngan City, is shot dead as he had coffee in an establishment a few meters from the police station

Published 3:31 PM, December 19, 2018

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed the deputy police chief of Guihulngan City in this province on Wednesday morning, December 19.

Senior Inspector Porferio Gabuya Jr, deputy for operations of Guihulngan City Police Station, was having coffee at the San Vicente Ferrer Enterprises along the national highway of Barangay Poblacion in Guihulngan when unidentified riding-in-tandem assailants attacked him.

Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office chief, said the motorcyle rider alighted from the motorcycle and fired at the policeman. The suspects then sped away.

Four shots were heard at the scene, which was a few meters away from the city police station.

Tacaca said the victim was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

The black motorcycle of the suspects had no license plate. The suspects masked their faces with shirts and darh glasses.

Tacaca said they were looking at the possibility that the members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were behind the killing as Guihulngan was infested with communist rebels.

“It’s not the first time a police was targeted here,” he said.

Tacaca was citing the incident in Junly 2017 when suspected NPA members killed Guihulngan City police chief Superintendent Arnel Arpon and his 4 colleagues in an ambush in Barangay Magsaysay in the said city on July 21, 2017. The slain policemen had responded to a call for assistance from Councilor Edison de la Rita, who was also killed by the rebels at Barangay Poblacion on April 2 this year.

Tacaca also said they were looking into the cases handled by Gabuya and his previous assignments possible motive for the killing.

He said Gabuya, who was from Cebu City, was transferred to Negros two months ago from the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

“He had been active in the police operations particularly [against] drugs in Guihulngan. We’re also looking at the cases and arrests,” Tacaca said.

“Our enemies – they know us, but we don’t know them,” he added.

Gabuya left behind a wife and 7 children. – Rappler.com