Train officials identify the man as Remy Orlino, who was sideswiped by a northbound train around 30 meters from Pandacan Station

Published 4:18 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A man died after getting hit by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train early Wednesday, December 19.

According to PNR's incident report, train officials identified the man as Remy Orlino, a resident of Masumbong town in Zambales.

He was sideswiped by a northbound train at 6:20 am, around 30 meters from Pandacan Station.

Radyo Inquirer reported that witnesses saw Orlina "zoned out" as he crossed the rail tracks.

PNR mashals declared Orlino dead on the spot. He was brought to the Mesina Funeral Homes in Pandacan at 8:26 am.

PNR General Manager Jun Magno told Rappler in a text message that PNR will provide P10,000 in assistance to the victim's family upon the issuance of a death certificate. – Rappler.com