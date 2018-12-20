While investigating, the Ateneo de Manila Junior High School urges the public to 'help in putting a stop to the indiscriminate spreading of the video'

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila Junior High School (AJHS) launched an investigation after several videos of a student allegedly bullying peers on campus went viral online.

These videos showed the same student, clad in uniform, attacking a boy in a bathroom and in a place surrounded by plants, as well as forcing a peer to say, "Bobo ako" (I am dumb) while kneeling in front of him.

In a statement on Thursday, December 20, AJHS Principal Jose Antonio Salvador addressed the "fighting video." He said the incidents, when taken at face value, depict "an evident act of violence that constitutes a serious violation of disciplinary misconduct."

"The Ateneo Junior High School is dealing with this matter seriously beginning with an immediate investigation that ensued the moment the report reached us," he added.

He also pointed out the risks associated with sharing the video online, and appealed to the public to "help in putting a stop to the indiscriminate spreading of the video."

"Not only has the privacy rights of these minors been breached but it has also provoked some reactions that do little to help the school in dealing appropriately with the incident," he said.

The circulation of the videos spurred parents and other members of the Ateneo community to call for justice and transparency through the student's expulsion:

