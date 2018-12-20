The Department of Transportation hits Angkas for continuing 'to brazenly defy the order of the Supreme Court' to temporarily stop its operations

Published 7:40 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) told Angkas on Thursday, December 20, that it is willing to talk and listen to the company's concerns, even as Angkas "defies" the Supreme Court (SC).

In a statement, the DOTr pointed out that Angkas "continues to brazenly defy" the SC order to temporarily stop its operations.

"If Angkas wants to be heard, it should also learn to listen. Nothing good comes out of defying the law because the law, while existing and unamended, must be respected and followed," said the DOTr.

"As we comply with the law, let us work together to improve legislation in the country," the department added. "We are willing to talk. We are willing to listen."

The DOTr then listed these points to consider:

What must be the guidelines should Angkas be allowed to enter the ambit of public transportation? Should all types of motorcycles be permitted? What should be the minimum cubic centimeter (cc) capacity of motorcycles allowed; which ones should be prohibited? What must be the acceptable travel speed of motorcycles for hire? Should they be allowed on all roads, or must they be limited to secondary roads or areas not plied by large vehicles such as buses or trucks? Must there be a requirement on seats or helmets? What will be there training requirement for motorcycle riders to be granted franchises?

Another integral aspect is safety. How do we ensure the safety of passengers? In the unfortunate instance of an accident involving a passenger, who will shoulder all the expenses? If the driver is injured or dies, what will be the motorcycle owner's accountability?

The SC earlier issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on a Mandaluyong City court decision that allowed Angkas to hit the streets again. Because of this, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board issued Resolution No. 095 ordering law enforcers to apprehend Angkas bikers and impound their motorcycles if they continue operating as public utility vehicles.

While continuing to operate, Angkas maintained on its Twitter account that it "will comply and follow the TRO issued by the Supreme Court." – Rappler.com