The suspects are said to be distant relatives of the slain policeman

Published 12:35 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Distant relatives of a slain policeman are now facing murder charges over his death, said Chief Superintendent Bernabe Balba, director of the Eastern Police District, on Thursday, December 20.

The suspects were identified as Julius Panis, Aaron Paul Panis, Amiel Paul Panis, and Alex Melendres.

They are accused of being behind the killing of Police Officer II Manuel Melendres III, who was shot in front of his house in Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City, last November 29.

Melendres, 48, was assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police.

His wife, Shirley Melendres, identified the suspects.

Shirley initially told investigators that she did not see her husband's killers, then later claimed she saw Julius Panis with a gun right after the shooting.

Shirley also said her husband had a feud with the Panis family, allegedly due to the distribution of lots at their family compound.

Julius Panis and Aaron Paul Panis were arrested in a raid at their house last December 12. Guns and live ammunition were seized during the raid, said Balba. – Rappler.com