The US embassy and its affiliated offices will resume services on Wednesday, December 26

Published 11:28 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States embassy in Manila announced that it will be closed on December 24 and 25 for the Christmas holidays.

In an advisory on Friday, December 21, the embassy said its affiliated offices will also be closed during those days. Their services will resume on Wednesday, December 26.

“The Embassy of the United States in the Philippines and affiliated offices will be closed to the public on Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas. The Embassy and affiliated offices will resume services on Wednesday, December 26," the statement said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, through Proclamation No. 269, declared December 24 a special non-working holiday and December 25 as a regular holiday. – Rappler.com