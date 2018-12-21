The President names a new special envoy to Kazakhstan and nominates two others as ambassadors to Poland and Kenya

Published 11:47 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Raul Hernandez was among those nominated to new diplomatic posts by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Hernandez has been nominated Philippine ambassador to Turkey with jurisdiction over Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to nomination papers released by Malacañang on Friday, December 21.

The document was signed by Duterte on Wednesday, December 19. Hernandez had previously served as ambassador to South Korea. Before then, he was DFA spokesman during the administration of Benigno Aquino III.

Meanwhile, Duterte named Edward Fereira as special envoy of the President to Kazakhstan.

Leah Basinang Ruiz was nominated ambassador to Poland with concurrent jurisdiction over Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Alex Garcia Chua was nominated ambassador to Kenya with jurisdiction over Burundi, Union of the Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan.

In addition, Chua was named the Philippines' Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Environmental Programme (UNEP) and UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT). – Rappler.com