Published 6:34 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang ordered the suspension of work in government offices nationwide on December 26, or Wednesday next week.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Memorandum Circular No. 55 on Friday, December 21.

In the memorandum, Malacañang said the suspension would give government employees "full opportunity to celebrate...with their families and loved ones."

December 25, Christmas Day, is already a regular holiday for the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic nation.

The order includes employees of government-owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other agencies.

Agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services and other vital services of the government will continue their operations.

"The suspension of work on the same date in other branches of government and in independent commissions or bodies, as well as in private companies and offices, is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads/management," the Palace added.

Just 4 days before, Malacañang suspended government work on January 2, 2019.

Below is a copy of the memorandum.

