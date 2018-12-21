The Department of Transportation tells MWM Terminals to resolve commuters' mounting complaints

Published 8:20 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Commuters and the government had hoped that the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) would resolve transportation woes in the southern part of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

However, expectations clashed with reality. So far, the terminal has been flooded with commuters – and complaints as well.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) wrote to MWM Terminals Incorporated, the PITX concessionaire, to address the major issues surrounding the terminal.

Vehicular flow

Most commuters complain that buses stop and go around the terminal repetitively, without the intention of dropping off passengers. Some passengers even said this adds 15 to 30 minutes of travel time.

During an inspection by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III, he observed that the loading bays for jeepneys were congested, making it hard for vehicles to maneuver around the area.

The confinement of space and the lack of ventilation in the area also make passengers more exposed to smoke.

To address this, the DOTr asked MWM Terminals to review and modify the traffic flow and operation inside the terminal for the convenience of commuters.

The DOTr said that the concessionaire's revised traffic plan has yet to be submitted.

Chaos

On top of those concerns, passengers find it difficult to familiarize themselves with the different areas of the terminal since there aren't enough signs. (LIST: Available routes at Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange)

The DOTr advised MWM Terminals to put up more signs to improve passenger movement at the PITX.

The agency also instructed the concessionaire to place reflectorized markings to distinguish which routes the buses are headed to.

In addition to this, provincial buses must be tagged with "PITX Only" reflectorized stickers.

Passengers had complained that stickers are too small and cannot be seen during night.

The DOTr also noted that most drivers, conductors, and passengers are still not familiar with the dispatching system of the terminal.

Security concerns especially during rush hour were also noted by the agency, as officers tend to become lenient due to the heavy foot traffic.

Have you tried using the PITX? What was your experience like? Read our guide here. – Rappler.com