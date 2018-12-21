'Let the ideas of compassion, kindness, and reconciliation guide as we embrace our countrymen in the spirit of shared humanity,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 8:11 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As Filipinos prepare to celebrate Christmas 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte urged all to remember lessons from the life of Christ: compassion, kindness, and reconciliation.

"As we take part in this joyous occasion, may we contemplate on the worth of the lessons that we can learn from the narrative of Christ’s birth. Let the ideas of compassion, kindness, and reconciliation guide as we embrace our countrymen in the spirit of shared humanity," Duterte said in a Christmas message that was televised Friday, December 21.

He addressed his message to Filipinos both in the country and abroad, where millions of overseas Filipino workers stay even during the Yuletide season.

"Once again, it is the time of the year where we honor, gather our families and friends to celebrate the nativity of Jesus, share life’s many blessings and demonstrate our love and gratitude for each other," Duterte added.

"Together let us bring hope and peace in our nation this Yuletide season as we welcome the coming year with much hope and optimism," he said.

Read his full message below:

"To my countrymen, my sincerest and most heartfelt greetings to all Filipinos, both here and abroad, as we celebrate Christmas.

Once again, it is the time of the year where we honor, gather our families and friends to celebrate the nativity of Jesus, share life’s many blessings and demonstrate our love and gratitude for each other.

As we take part in this joyous occasion, may we contemplate on the worth of the lessons that we can learn from the narrative of Christ’s birth.

Let the ideas of compassion, kindness, and reconciliation guide as we embrace our countrymen in the spirit of shared humanity.

Together let us bring hope and peace in our nation this Yuletide season as we welcome the coming year with much hope and optimism.

I wish everyone a happy and meaningful Christmas."

– Rappler.com