President Rodrigo Duterte also says he has asked Philippine Coconut Authority officials to tender their courtesy resignations

Published 9:15 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he is appointing former Philippine Air Force (PAF) chief Lieutenant General Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr to head the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA).

In a speech during the PAF change of command ceremony on Friday, December 21, Duterte said he is tapping the retired general because he believes Kintanar will take care of the coco levy funds.

"I do not know General Kintanar, but I choose him to be the chairman of that board," the President said.

"If I look for somebody na talagang makita ko na ang pera ng mga Filipino ay hindi mawawala (who I know will not waste the money of Filipinos), it should be the retired general Kintanar," he added.

Kintanar's appointment comes after he was asked to leave his post as PAF chief ahead of his retirement in 2022.

He previously served as head of the Western Command responsible for overseeing the country's territories in the West Philippine Sea. (READ: 'There's a time for everything,' says removed PH Air Force chief)

As PCA chief, Kintanar will oversee the fulfillment of Duterte's promise to return more than P75 billion in coco levy funds to farmers. (READ: Coco levy fund scam: Gold for the corrupt, crumbs for farmers)

Duterte also said he has asked current PCA officials to tender their courtesy resignations to pave the way for Kintanar to rid the agency of corruption.

"I am not comfortable with the people in the agency because historically, it has also been plagued with corruption," the President said. "So I have asked them to tender [their] resignation as a matter of courtesy."

Kintanar is the latest military man given a high-profile government position under the Duterte administration. (READ: In 2018, Duterte turns to military for (almost) everything) – Rappler.com