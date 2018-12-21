The Commission on Human Rights' probe scrutinizes giant companies like Shell and ExxonMobil and their impact on climate change

Published 10:19 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) completed a historic probe into 47 top coal, oil, cement, and gas companies who are alleged contributors to climate change resulting in the violation of human rights.

The investigation concluded on December 12, with the findings set for publication in June 2019.

CHR Commissioner Roberto Cadiz said he hopes to clarify established standards for companies in limiting greenhouse gas exhausts and to identify basic human rights that could be compromised due to climate change.

The probe began in 2015, prompted by human rights advocates and environmental groups filing a petition before the CHR.

The CHR has conducted 5 public hearings since then, tackling the grievances of the complainants and the defense of giant companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, Total, BHP Billiton, and Suncor.

"While this is the final chapter in the investigation, it is the beginning of a new global movement of communities demanding protection of their human rights from the climate crisis and accountability of those responsible for it," said Amnesty International secretary general Kumi Naidoo during the final hearing.

The CHR's probe could be the first legal finding on corporate responsibility for human rights violations in the age of the climate crisis. – Rappler.com