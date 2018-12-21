The identity of the driver remains unknown

Published 11:58 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – An 8-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run incident while he was caroling in Pasig City on Thursday, December 20.

Pasig City police said the boy, identified as Miguel Eco, was hit by a Toyota Innova along Bernal Street in Barangay Rosario.

Closed-circuit television footage showed Eco sitting on a sidewalk at around 7 pm when the vehicle hit him.

Concerned citizens brought the boy to the Pasig City General Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the Toyota Innova, whose identity remains unknown, immediately fled.

Eco's parents are calling on the driver to come forward and take responsibility for the boy's death. – Rappler.com