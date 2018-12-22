(UPDATED) His police escort is also killed during a gift-giving event for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the town of Daraga

Published 4:52 PM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – AKO BICOL Representative Rodel Batocabe, 52, was shot dead along with his police escort on Saturday, December 22, while in a gift-giving event in Daraga, Albay.

His colleague, AKO BICOL Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr, confirmed this to Rappler in a phone interview.

“I’m not comfortable to share other details right now. I can just confirm na totoo yong nangyari (what happened was indeed true) and dead on arrival si Cong. Rodel,” Garbin told Rappler in a phone interview.

Batocabe's police escort, SP01 Orlando Diaz, was also killed in the ambush, police said.

According to the Philippine National Police, the incident happened around 3 pm at the covered court of Barangay Burgos in Daraga, Albay. Batocabe was attending a gift-giving event for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The lawmaker was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Barangay Burgos is a far-flung village that is already near Sorsogon province.

Batocabe was the vice chairperson of the House committees on dangerous drugs, good government and public accountability, and natural resources.

He is the president of the partylist coalition in the House of Representatives. He used to be part of the majority bloc under former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez but is now a member of the minority under House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez.

Albay Representative Edcel Lagman expressed outrage over Batocabe’s killing. “His killers and their mastermind must be relentlessly pursued, apprehended, and brought to justice without delay,” Lagman said in a statement.

He added: “Politics must not be stained by the blood of politicians and partisans. It must be confined to the confrontation of ideas and programs in the tranquil fora of mutual respect and civility.” – with reports from Mara Cepeda and Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com