Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and other lawmakers call for a speedy probe into the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe

Published 6:08 PM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and other lawmakers condemned the killing of one of their own, AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe, who was shot dead at a gift-giving event in Albay on Saturday, December 22.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of an ally and friend, Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe," Arroyo said in a statement Saturday afternoon. She then called for a speedy probe into Batocabe's death.

In its own statement, Malacañang on Saturday also denounced the killing of Batocabe, as it sent its condolences to the lawmaker's family.

"Proper authorities are now investigating this brazen murder as we vow to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this felonious act to justice," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Batocabe's police escort, SPO1 Orlando Diaz, was also slain in Saturday’s ambush.

The congressman was running for Daraga mayor in the May 2019 elections.

Batocabe was the first congressman slain under the Duterte administration.

At least 7 mayors and 12 mayors have been slain under Duterte's watch, Rappler's tally showed. Hours before Batocabe was killed, the former mayor of a Bukidnon town was also murdered.

Read the statements of Arroyo and other lawmakers on Batocabe's death:

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo:

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of an ally and friend, Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe. Nothing can justify his murder and that of his police aide. I call on our law enforcement agencies to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation to bring all those behind this dastardly act to justice. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and constituents whom he had served with much commitment and compassion.

Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr:

I share the outrage, the pain, and the shock of my fellow Bicolanos over the death of my friend and colleague Rodel Batocabe. He was a man of peace and a visionary for progress. The laws he had authored and the programs he had initiated will continue to make a difference in the lives of the people he had selflessly served long after he is gone. That he was cowardly assassinated while spreading cheer in this season of forgiveness betrays the evil nature of the perpetrators. His murder must be strongly condemned, swiftly solved, and the culture of violence that stalks our land must be stopped.

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman:

I am completely outraged and distressed by the murder of Rep. Rodel Batocabe of AKO Bicol party-list.

His killers and their mastermind must be relentlessly pursued, apprehended, and brought to justice without delay.

The real motive and its malevolent ramifications must be determined and established without sparing anyone.

Politics must not be stained by the blood of politicians and partisans. It must be confined to the confrontation of ideas and programs in the tranquil fora of mutual respect and civility.

The culture of violence must be forthwith eliminated, instead of being perpetuated, condoned, and encouraged by those in power.

Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr:

Oh no. A colleague. A friend. Pinatay. Assassination. Rodel Batocabe. While we were not always in agreement, we were allies in the RH law fight. Kakilala. Nakasama. Kalungkot. #FightImpunity #NotoCultureofViolence

Senator Sonny Angara:

I am outraged at the killing of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe by unknown assailants in Daraga, Albay on Saturday. This deplorable act of violence has no place in a democratic society like ours. I strongly urge our police authorities to run after the suspects and bring them to the bar of justice at the soonest possible time. To the family and loved ones of Rep. Batocabe, my prayers and deepest condolences.

– Rappler.com