The House of Representatives' Visayan bloc hopes 'people would start cooperating with the police conducting the investigation'

Published 11:40 PM, December 22, 2018

BACOLOD, Philippines – The Visayan bloc in the House of Representatives raised at least P3 million in reward money for whoever could provide information that would lead to the arrest of the killers of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfredo Benitez, leader of the Visayan bloc, secured the commitment of over 100 lawmakers "to put up reward money for the speedy capture of the perpetrators of this dastardly crime," said Abang Lingkod Representative Joseph Stephen Paduano.

They are "hoping that people would start cooperating with the police conducting the investigation," added Paduano, who is from Negros Occidental.

"We, in the Visayan bloc headed by Congressman Benitez, vowed to use everything in our power to see that justice is served for Representative Batocabe and his loved ones," Paduano said.

He added that Batocabe "has served the people of Bicol well and has been one of the most hardworking members of the House of Representatives."

"I see no reason why somebody would even want to hurt Batocabe except those who are willing to do anything and everything to stop Batocabe from giving the people of Bicol the kind of public service that they deserve," Paduano said.

Batocabe was shot dead following a gift-giving activity for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Daraga, Albay, on Saturday, December 22. The day of his murder happened to be the day of his wedding anniversary as well.

He is the first congressman killed under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Malacañang vows 'no stone unturned' in Batocabe probe) – Rappler.com