A service for the late Rodel Batocabe's friends, family, colleagues in Manila will also be held, with details to be announced soon

Published 10:55 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The late Congressman Rodel Batocabe's wake is being held at the Arcilla Hall, in front of Bicol College, in Daraga Albay. Viewing started at 10 am on Sunday, December 23. (READ: Rodel Batocabe, outspoken lawyer and staunch supporter of ex-Speaker Alvarez)

These details were confirmed by his son, Kiel Batocabe, on Sunday.

He added that there will also be a service for the benefit of his father's friends, family, and colleagues in Manila. Details for the service will be announced soon.

Batocabe was shot dead on Saturday, December 22, while attending a gift-giving event for senior citizens and people with disabilities in Burgos, Daraga town, Albay.

Two men wearing bonnets shot Batocabe inside a covered court, police said. Batocabe sustained 8 gunshot wounds.

His police escort Senior Police Officer 1 Orlando Diaz also died in the attack, while 6 others were wounded.

The 52-year-old was a lawyer and 3rd-termer representative, and was set to run for the post of Daraga mayor in the 2019 elections. – Rappler.com