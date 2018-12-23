Benito Dipad Jr, the top cop in the town where Representative Rodel Batocabe was shot, is replaced by Dennis Balla as authorities investigate the killing

Published 11:06 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The police chief of the Albay town where AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe was shot has been sacked, said Bicol police.

"Administrative relief" was imposed upon Daraga police chief Superintendent Benito Dipad Jr while the murder is being investigated, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday, December 23.

Daraga town's new top cop is Police Superintendent Dennis Balla.

The announcement of Dipad's sacking comes a day after Batocabe was shot in broad daylight by two unidentified gunmen in a waiting shed right after attending a gift-giving program for senior citizens. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Batocabe murder crime scene)

Batocabe, who succumbed to 8 gunshot wounds, is running for mayor of Daraga town. His bodyguard, SPO1 Orlando Diaz, was also killed.

So far, authorities are still investigating the motives of the killers. Malacañang and Batocabe's fellow lawmakers, led by House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have condemned his murder.

Lawmakers have collected P3 million to offer as reward for information leading to the capture of the shooters.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has called on the PNP to already begin imposing a gun ban ahead of the January 13 gun ban for the 2019 midterm elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo expressed outrage at the killing, saying "impunity must end." – Pia Ranada/Rappler.com