The wife of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe alleges that a rival camp is behind the killing of her husband who was seeking the post of Daraga mayor

Published 11:14 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seven senior citizens were injured in the fatal ambush of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe and his security aide in Daraga in Albay, raising the number of victims to 9.

The following people sustained gunshot wounds from the incident:

Ellen Lapon Mansos, 63, gunshot wound on her left arm Marina Belolo Mediavillo, 78, lump on her head Florencita Lomerio Mendones, 67, one gunshot wound on her left elbow Haydie Non Llorca, 61, gunshot wound on her left chest Gregorio Loterte Mediavillo, 79, a gunshot wound his elbow and another one on his right hip Jesus Llana Medes, 73, a gunshot wound on left buttocks Nelia Mancera Millena, 71

Bicol police said there are more or less 6 suspects in the shooting.

Rival camps behind the ambush?

On her Facebook, Gertie Duran-Batocabe alleged that a rival camp is behind the killing of her husband.

“YOU know so well we were winning the race. You coward just had to take him out,” her post read.

The lawmaker was running for mayor of the municipality of Daraga. He was supposed to run against incumbent Mayor Carlwyn Baldo of Lakas-CMD and Victor Perete of PDP-Laban.

In a public post, Baldo expressed “great sorrow” over the passing of Batocabe and ordered an investigation into the killing.

“It is with great sorrow to hear the passing of a man who is a fellow public servant. I immediately directed Daraga Chief of Police PSUPT Benito Dipad Jr to open an investigation regarding the matter,” Baldo said in his post.

“Christmas should not be tainted by blood and I will not condone such violent and terroristic acts in this town. My heart goes out to the Batocabe family and his friends,” he added.

Lawmakers have denounced the killing of Batocabe, with some calling for a gun ban.

Hours before Batocabe was killed, the former mayor of a Bukidnon town was also murdered. At least 7 vice mayors and 12 mayors have been slain under the Duterte administration, Rappler's tally showed. – Rappler.com