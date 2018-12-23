Ateneo president Father Jett Villarin also asks the public not to be part of the cycle of bullying: 'We can begin by refusing to add fuel to the fire and helping our children and one another heal'

Published 11:49 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila Junior High School student who was caught on video bullying another will be dismissed, Ateneo de Manila University President Jose Ramon "Jett" Villarin announced on Sunday, December 23.

“After a thorough investigation that included listening to all parties involved, the decision of the administraiton is to impose the penalty of DISMISSAL on the student caught bullying another student in the comfort room of the school,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter and Facebook on Sunday.

Villarin also announced the creation of a task force to “conduct a comprehensive study” of how Ateneo’s anti-bullying policies and processes are implemented. He was referring to policies in Ateneo’s Student Handbook.

The task force will also audit these policies and make recommendations on how to create a bully-free environment.

In the same message, Villarin urged the public not to be part of the cycle of bullying. After videos of the bullying incident went viral, netizens have also made threats of violence against the bully student and have spread his name, even his personal information and address, despite him being a minor.

“We can summon the courage to stop fighting one another. We have that power too. We can begin by refusing to add fuel to the fire and helping our children and one another heal,” said Villarin.

He warned that “violent words and example” only wound young students.

“We have the power to amplify the pain by simply fanning the flames of hatred and violence, by fighting fire with fire. Our young ones cannot escape all this unscathed,” said Villarin. – Pia Ranada/Rappler.com