The police have yet to identify the suspects

Published 1:50 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police on Saturday, December 22, found 3 cadavers with gunshot wounds in the head in Occidental Mindoro.

The 3 bodies, all male, were found near Buswangan Bridge in Barangay Burgos in the municipality of Sablayan.

All 3 remain unidentified to date. They were blindfolded, while their arms and feet were tied with packaging tape and plastic garbage.

Sablayan Municipal Police Station discovered the cadavers following a call from barangay captain Sileny Epitito.

According to authorities, the first victim had light complexion, of medium build, and was wearing a white shirt, maong shorts, and blue slippers.

The second victim had fair complexion, of medium build, and was wearing a red shirt and maong shorts.

The 3rd victim had fair skin, of medium build, and was wearing a gray sando and maong shorts.

Police is investigating the incident. They have requested a post-mortem of the bodies from the municipal health officer and field laboratory work from the Scene of the Crime Operatives. – Rappler.com