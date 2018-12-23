The robbery happens while Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr is at a press conference in Daraga, Albay, announcing the P15 million reward for the arrest of suspects in Rodel Batocabe's murder

Published 2:25 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day after his fellow AKO Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe was killed, Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr got robbed on Sunday, December 23.

According to the police spot report, Garbin's Legazpi City home was infiltrated at around 9:30 am by an unidentified suspect who took cash and checks worth P500,000 and wristwatches.

The robbery happened while Garbin was at a press conference in Daraga, Albay, where AKO Bicol and the provincial government of Albay announced their offer of P15 million for any information that would lead to the arrest of the mastermind and the accomplices in the murder of congressman Batocabe.

Cops have requested for scene-of-the-crime experts to process the crime scene at Garbin's house as of posting time.

More to follow. – Rappler.com