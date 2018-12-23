They were found in an area about 5 kilometers away from where AKO Bicol congressman Rodel Batocabe was gunned down

Published 3:50 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two bodies were found lifeless in Daraga, Albay on Sunday, December 23, the morning after AKO Bicol congressman Rodel Batocabe was assassinated in the same town.

Police identified the two as male and noted that they have been inflicted with gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They were found at Barangay Gabawan, just a 10-minute drive or around 5 kilometers away from Barangay Burgos, where congressman Batocabe was shot dead after finishing a gift-giving program for senior citizens.

No identification cards were found from the bodies. Cops could not immediately determine how long the bodies had been there.

On the same day the bodies were found, a new police chief was installed in Daraga town after its previous chief, Superintendent Benito Dipad, was relieved following Batocabe's murder. – Rappler.com