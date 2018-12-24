Fireworks on New Year's Eve are a tradition in Boracay for its residents and guests, says a local legislative council member

Published 11:08 AM, December 24, 2018

BORACAY, Philippines – The local legislative council of Malay, Aklan has asked the Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) to allow the fireworks display on New Year's Eve in Boracay Island and mainland Malay.

Boracay Island is part of the town of Malay in Aklan. The BIATF is the national government task force formed by President Rodrigo Duterte to oversee the world-famous island's rehabilitation after he had ordered it closed for 6 months.

Sangguniang Bayan member Daligdig Sumndad said “in the past few years, Boracay Island and mainland Malay [have] welcomed the New Year with spectacular midnight fireworks shows. New Year in Boracay isn’t complete without the dazzling display of fireworks.”

The task force set guidelines during the Boracay reopening last October 26, and this included the banning of fireworks displays after 9 pm to protect the flying foxes in the island.

In the past, the non-stop pyrotechnics which lit up the skies were a perfect way to welcome the new year in Boracay. Revelers packed streets, beaches, and establishments for countdown parties, and watched the fireworks from key vantage points in Boracay and mainland Malay.

Among the beaches, the White Beach was the most popular place to watch the fireworks.

In his appeal, Sumndad said there can be a limited time frame for setting off fireworks – between 11:30 pm of December 31 to 12:30 am of January 1. These fireworks can be set up about 100 to 150 meters away from the shoreline.

“Mula pa noon, pumupunta tayo sa beachfront at nanonood ng fireworks display. Isa itong attraction ng Boracay sa mga turista,” he added.

(Ever since, we go to the beachfront to watch the fireworks display. It's one of the attractions in Boracay for tourists.)

SB member Jupiter Aelred Gallenero also supported the appeal of Sumndad for the Boracay task force. – Rappler.com