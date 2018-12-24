President Rodrigo Duterte visits a foundation for Mindanaoan children with cancer, listening to them by their bedsides and gamely posing for photos with the center's staff

Published 12:17 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The days leading to Christmas found President Rodrigo Duterte visiting children with cancer in Davao City.

He dropped by House of Hope, a care center for children with cancer, on Sunday, December 23. House of Hope is found at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Duterte's hometown.

Photos from the Kids of Hope Facebook page show Duterte spending time with individual cancer patients, in some cases, speaking to them by their bedside. The photos were posted on Monday, December 24.

House of Hope caters mainly to young cancer patients from all over the region of Mindanao.

Duterte, the first Mindanaoan president, also posed for photos with the center's doctors and staff, even gamely doing the Korean finger heart sign.

Duterte was accompanied by Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje, his security aides, and former presidential aide Bong Go.

It's not the first time Duterte has visited House of Hope. As Davao City mayor, Duterte had also spent time here in the days leading to Christmas.

The President will be spending Christmas in his hometown with his family, said Malacañang.

Want to donate to House of Hope? Here's how. – Rappler.com