MANILA, Philippines – Two Americans were apprehended on Sunday, December 23, after they were identified as the ones who dumped the body of a woman into Pasig River.

Manila Police District (MPD) identified the suspects as:

Troy Woody, 21, CEO of Luxr Limited Liability Company

Mir Islam, 22, also a CEO of Luxr Limited Liability Company

The victim was 23-year-old Tomi Michelle Masters, also an American.

At 1:53 am on Sunday, the suspects were picked up by a Grab driver at the 3rd floor P2 parking lot of Tower 1 Avida Towers, Edsa corner Reliance Street, in Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City.

Before riding, Woody and Islam loaded a big brown box at the trunk of the car.

Little did the driver know the body contained Masters' body.

Midway on the trip, the two suspects asked the Grab driver to stop by the Pasig River in Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila.

Woody and Islam then took the box out and threw it into the Pasig River at 2:40 am.

They boarded the car again and headed to their original destination, which was Robinsons Place Manila.

After dropping off the passengers, the Grab driver contacted the MPD and reported the suspicious incident.

Cops then probed the incident and found the body of Masters wrapped in a black garbage bag and sealed with duct tape inside a brown box.

In a follow-up operation, policemen arrested Woody and Islam at 12:20 p.m. at their condominium unit in Mandaluyong City.

They are detained at the Mandaluyong police headquarters.