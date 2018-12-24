'The killer, I know who’s behind it. My God, you’re going to pay for that – it’s all about money,' says Gertie Duran-Batocabe

MANILA, Philippines – The wife of slain AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe claimed that politics and money motivated the killing of the congressman.

"The killer, I know who’s behind it. My God, you’re going to pay for that – it’s all about money," Gertie Duran-Batocabe said in a TV5 Interview.

"You left my sons fatherless, and me without a husband. Demonyo lang ang makakagawa niyan (only the devil can do that),” she added.

Gertie did not name the killer of her husband, but implied that the tense mayoral race in Daraga, Albay for 2019 had something to do with the murder.

Batocabe was set to run against incumbent Mayor Carlwyn Baldo of Lakas-CMD and Victor Perete of PDP-Laban.

Baldo already expressed “great sorrow” over the passing of Batocabe and ordered an investigation.

Gertie said she attempted to talk Batocabe out of running.

"I did not want him to run. Whenever I had anxiety attacks, tantrums, he would say, no, we will win this by faith and good work,” Gertie said.

Batocabe’s family said that the congressman will be buried on New Year’s eve, December 31.

He was killed on December 22, the day of his wedding anniversary.

"Christmas has been a big thing for us. I don’t think it’s gonna be the same. Ang sakit. Ang sakit mawalan,” Gertie said. (It hurts. Losing him hurts.) – Rappler.com