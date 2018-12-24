In his Christmas message, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle says Jesus can transform 'eerie silent nights' into 'holy nights'

Published 3:22 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle apologized to the youth for bullying, violence, and lies by elders, as he urged faith in the Child Jesus, who can transform "eerie silent nights" into "holy nights."

"To the youth, we elders ask pardon if the world we are bequeathing to you is darkened by toxic falsehood, violence, bullying, vices, greed, and corruption. Please do not swallow or inhale this toxicity. Jesus the Child is with you," Tagle said in his Christmas message issued on Monday, December 24.

Nine days earlier, at the start of the traditional Simbang Gabi (Dawn Masses) in preparation for Christmas, Tagle had denounced bullying and abuse of power – prompting Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo to defend Duterte even if the cardinal did not name anyone.



In his Christmas message, Tagle also pointed out that 2018 is the 200th anniversary of the popular Christmas carol Silent Night, "first sung in a village church in Austria on Christmas Eve 1818."

"During the time of Jesus up to our contemporary time, some nights have become moments of ominous silence. Crimes and evil deeds are often plotted and executed in the frightening silence of the night. The people who suffer and are continuously threatened and harassed live in endless silent nights," Tagle said.

"But those silent nights are not holy nights," he continued. "The Child Jesus transformed eerie silent nights into holy nights by pouring on us 'love's pure light.' Pure love makes nights bright and holy because it comes from God. Only God can love authentically and absolutely."

Villegas: Stand up bravely for the Lord!

In his own Christmas message, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said, "We are happy and we have hope inspite of the darkness we see."

Villegas then cited continued violence against political opponents, unsolved murders, vulgarity, fake news. He also blasted statements that bishops should be killed for being useless, and that God is stupid – in an apparent reference to remarks by President Rodrigo Duterte this year.

Villegas said: "How long must we endure these? What is Christmas for? Is this what we have become as a Catholic nation? The answer must be NO! We must resist the spread of vulgarity and the contagion of violence. There is no Christmas hope for the cowards and the timid. Christmas demands that we stand up bravely for the Lord!"

Tagle and Villegas, two of the Philippines' most prominent bishops, issued these Christmas messages at a time of rampant killings, human rights violations, and vulgarity under Duterte's presidency.

The Catholic Church is one of the staunchest critics of the Duterte administration. In return, Duterte has lashed out at the Catholic Church, telling Filipinos to kill Catholic bishops and once even insinuating that a bishop is into drugs, a charge the bishop denied. – Rappler.com