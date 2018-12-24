Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is leading the Christmas Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral, while Ateneo president Father Jose Ramon Villarin is saying Mass at the Church of the Gesù

Published 7:47 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholics flock to churches on Monday evening, December 24, for the annual Christmas Eve Masses to celebrate Jesus' birth.

Do you want to hear Mass but you're unable to physically go to church?

You can watch the following Christmas Eve Masses on Rappler:

Christmas Eve Mass at Ateneo de Manila University's Church of the Gesù, led by Ateneo de Manila University president Father Jose Ramon Villarin (courtesy of Ateneo), at 8 pm

Christmas Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral, led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle (courtesy of TV Maria), at 8:30 pm

The embedded videos will remain accessible after the Christmas Eve Masses.

