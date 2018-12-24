'You don't deserve this world but you, young people, can make this world better, for the Savior was a child,' says Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Christmas Eve

Published 10:40 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Monday, December 24, urged the youth not to give up on making the world a better place.

In his homily during the Christmas Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral, Tagle apologized on behalf of the elders for leaving behind a "toxic" world full of violence, lies, corruption, and bullying, among others.

"You don't deserve this world but you, young people, can make this world better, for the Savior was a child," he said.

"My dear young people, please do not inhale the toxicity of this world," Tagle added.

The cardinal also advised Filipinos to tap into their inner child to promote peace in the world, reflecting the infant Jesus born in the manger to rid the world of its sins.

"Hindi tayo makakaranas ng tunay na kaligayahan at kapayapaan hangga't hindi tayo lahat babalik sa tunay na pagiging bata na naaayon sa diwa ni Hesus. Kaya po doon sa mga nag-iisip na sila ay adult na, pero nawala sa kanila ang pagiging tunay na bata katulad ni Hesus, iyan ang nagiging daan ng gulo at kalungkutan," he said.

(We cannot experience real joy and peace until we do not return to being a child in the likeness of Jesus. To those who think they are adults but have lost their inner child, that's the reason for the chaos and sadness we are seeing now.)

Tagle earlier denounced bullying and abuse of power in a Simbang Gabi homily – the latest in the Catholic Church's condemnation of anomalies in recent years.

Sought for comment on Tagle's homily, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte is not a bully. (READ: Panelo: Critics calling Duterte a bully 'cannot swallow reality') – Rappler.com