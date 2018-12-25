A photo posted by his son Paolo shows President Rodrigo Duterte surrounded by his children and grandchildren while enjoying a Christmas feast

Published 1:01 PM, December 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Like anybody else, President Rodrigo Duterte spent his Christmas Eve enjoying a holiday feast with his family.

A photo posted by his eldest son, former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, on Facebook, showed Duterte seated with his first family by a dining table full of noche buena fare.

His first wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman, is standing beside him. Also present are his children with her – Paolo, eldest daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, the youngest of the brood.

The partners of his children were there to celebrate – Sara's husband laywer Manases Carpio, Davao City councilor January Duterte, Paolo's wife, and Baste's partner, Kate Necesario.

Duterte is surrounded by his many grandchildren.

The day before, on Sunday, December 23, Duterte visited House of Hope, a care center for children with cancer. – Rappler.com