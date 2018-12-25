Surigao del Sur Governor Vicente Pimentel Jr earlier filed for reelection, but withdrew his candidacy due to health reasons

Published 4:40 PM, December 25, 2018

SURIGAO DEL SUR, Philippines – Surigao del Sur Governor Vicente Pimentel Jr died on Christmas day, December 25, at the age of 72.

Pimentel's family said he died during his sleep, a day after he checked out of a hospital in Manila. He insisted to be brought home to spend Christmas with his family.

Prior to becoming governor of the province, he also served as mayor of Carrascal town from 1992 to 2001 and 2010 to 2016. He started his political career as barangay captain in Tandag.

Vice Governor Manuel Alameda Sr will assume the governorship until a new governor is elected in May 2019.

Pimentel earlier filed for reelection, but later withdrew his candidacy due to health reasons.

His younger brother, Tandag City Mayor Alexander Pimentel, replaced him and will run for governor instead.

Pimentel's family has yet to announce details of his wake and interment. – Rappler.com