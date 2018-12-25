Malay is one of municipalities in Aklan province without a fire station

Published 2:42 PM, December 25, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Malay wants the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to construct the proposed fire station in mainland Malay in the next 3 years.

The municipal government is donating a vacant lot of around 400 square meters in Barangay Caticlan.

Councilor Jupiter Aelred Gallenero said that "3 years is enough for BFP to process the donation and construction of the fire station building."

A fire station in the first-class municipality will enable firefighters and volunteers to respond immediately to fire in urban areas in mainland Malay.

Gallenero said the BFP officials appealed to the municipal government during a committee hearing last week for longer time to process a new deed of donation for a parcel of land and fire station construction.

A year ago, the legislative council endorsed a resolution where the local government unit would only provide the lot as its counterpart, while the national government, through the BFP, would allocate funds, personnel, and fire trucks.

SB member Floribar Bautista also urged the BFP to expedite the construction of building located in the commercial area.

"We will develop the land for other purposes if there is no construction of a fire building in the next two or three years," he added.

Currently, BFP has a fire substation in Boracay Island in Barangay Manoc-Manoc under the leadership of Municipal Fire Marshall Senior Fire Inspector Lorna Parcellano.

In Aklan province, the towns of Kalibo, New Washington, Balete, Altavas, Libacao, Numancia, Tangalan, Ibajay, and Buruanga have fire stations.

The fire stations in Malinao, Makato, and Madalag are undergoing construction. The 4 towns without fire stations are Lezo, Batan, Nabas, and Banga.

Under the law, the BFP is required to construct a fire station with adequate firefighting equipment and facilities and personnel in every municipality or city. – Rappler.com