Filipinos are also advised to 'restrict their movement' following an attack on the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Published 8:40 PM, December 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) called on Filipinos in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to "remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement" after a suicide bombing there on Tuesday, December 25.

Suicide bombers had stormed the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tripoli, leaving several dead and injured. Libyan special forces blamed the Islamic State for the attack.

In a statement released by the DFA on Tuesday, Philippine Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mardomel Melicor said no Filipino casualties have been reported.

But Melicor advised Filipinos in Tripoli to "restrict their movement and stay indoors for the time being."

According to the DFA, there are more than 2,000 Filipinos in the Libyan capital. – Rappler.com