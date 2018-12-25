Woman gives birth along Makati street on Christmas Day
MANILA, Philippines – Assisted by cops, a woman gave birth to a baby boy along a street in Makati City on Christmas Day.
According to Makati City police chief Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon, roving police found the 22-year-old woman on the ground along P Burgos Street in Barangay Poblacion at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, December 25.
Her water, according to them, already broke at that time.
They immediately called for an ambulance but it was too late, leaving Police Officers I Eva Evardo, Fatima Manalo, and Mary Grace Lajana to assist as the woman went into labor.
The woman and her newborn child were then brought to the Ospital ng Makati. – Rappler.com