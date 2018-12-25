Police say 3 cops assisted the woman as she went into labor

Published 10:10 PM, December 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Assisted by cops, a woman gave birth to a baby boy along a street in Makati City on Christmas Day.

According to Makati City police chief Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon, roving police found the 22-year-old woman on the ground along P Burgos Street in Barangay Poblacion at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, December 25.

Her water, according to them, already broke at that time.

They immediately called for an ambulance but it was too late, leaving Police Officers I Eva Evardo, Fatima Manalo, and Mary Grace Lajana to assist as the woman went into labor.

The woman and her newborn child were then brought to the Ospital ng Makati. – Rappler.com