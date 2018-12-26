These include bills on the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), magna carta of the poor, and rural employment assistance program

Published 1:54 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Detained Senator Leila de Lima, chairperson of the Senate committee on social justice, has reported out 6 bills for plenary deliberations since assuming the post in June 2018.

The 6 measures that were submitted for floor deliberations include:

Senate Bill No. 2111 (Public Solicitation Act) SBN 2117 (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps Act) SBN 2118 (Magna Carta for Child Development Workers) SBN 2119 (Rural Employment Assistance Program Act) SBN 2121 (Magna Carta of the Poor) SBN 1986 (National Rotary Day Act)

The senator, who is in jail at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, works with ally Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, vice chairperson.

The committee works under De Lima’s “direction and guidance,” according to his office. This includes the technical working groups (TWGs) on bills.

Trillanes then conducts the committee hearings and sponsors measures in plenary.

“Aside from considering my chairmanship as an early Christmas present, I also see it as a blessing because it gave me a sense of fulfillment considering that it pushed me to file very meaningful bills and resolutions aimed at improving the plight of the poor,” De Lima said in a statement on Wednesday, December 26.

Despite her detention, De Lima vowed to continue fighting for justice and human rights.

“And now that I can imagine unlimited potential for more social justice legislative initiatives, I told my legislative staff to maximize crafting measures and conduct intensive research on possible areas of legislation so my countrymen can look forward to a better 2019,” the senator said.

De Lima spent her 2nd Christmas in detention with her family, some close friends, and several staff.

She is in jail for alleged illegal drug trafficking charges, which she said are fabricated by President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies. (READ: De Lima in jail: 'I never imagined Duterte would be this vindictive') – Rappler.com