Overnight parking at NAIA Terminal 3 will be unavailable from December 28 to January 3, 2019

Published 2:10 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The parking of cars overnight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3 will be temporarily suspended starting December 28, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

From December 28 to January 3, 2019, vehicles will be allowed to park at the pay parking areas of the airport, but only for a limited time.

The suspension comes amid an expected heavy volume of people meeting and sending off passengers this holiday season.

“With the temporary stoppage of long-term parking, more parking spaces can be made available for vehicles used by people to pick up passengers at the said terminal,” MIAA said in a statement.