Iloilo congressman Oscar 'Richard' Garin Jr and his father Guimbal town Mayor Oscar Garin also disarmed, cuffed, and held a cop at gunpoint, according to the police

Published 5:38 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Iloilo 1st District Representative Oscar "Richard" Garin Jr and his father, Guimbal town, Iloilo Mayor Oscar Garin are set to face criminal complaints after allegedly mauling a policeman on Wednesday, December 26.

According to a police spot report, the Garins summoned Guimbal cop Police Officer III Federico Macaya at around 3:20 am on Wednesday, then allegedly proceeded to disarm, cuff, and hold the cop at gunpoint.

The report did not say why the Garins called for the cop, or where the incident happened.

“At that juncture, the suspects started to strike the victim in different parts of his body,” the police said.

According to Western Visayas police regional director Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, they will file a grave coercion complaint against the congressman and a grave threat charge against the mayor.

Bulalacao also recalled both politicians’ police escorts and is set to ask the National Police Commission to strip Mayor Garin of his police powers. Such powers allowed the mayor to deploy, choose or reassign police personnel in his area.

Bulalacao added that he will relieve the Guimbal police chief for “for not taking action to help his personnel.”

“I told Cong Garin that I'm taking this incident as an affront to me. I will not let this pass without taking action against them,” Bulalacao said in a statement. – Rappler.com