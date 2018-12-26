The US Department of Homeland Security will coordinate with Filipino authorities about possible 'corrective actions,' says Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez

Published 7:03 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found that the Philippines' Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is implementing inadequate security measures, the Philippines' ambassador said.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez wrote in a Philippine Star column on Sunday, December 23, that the DHS will send a notice about "security issues" at NAIA after a 90-day assessment done by the DHS' Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

"DHS has determined that the security measures implemented at NAIA are not adequate as dictated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and will continue to closely monitor the security situation at the airport as well as coordinate with MIAA and OTS regarding next steps to include development and implementation of corrective actions, and scheduling of additional security assessments," Romualdez said.

He did not specify what "corrective actions" the DHS will make. Rappler is still trying to reach the US embassy for confirmation as of posting time.

Romualdez said the Philippines assured US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in a recent meeting, "that we are working round the clock to address the issues that have been raised, among them the need to install standalone audible alarm systems in emergency doors, calibrating walk-through metal detectors and the purchase of equipment that include X-ray machines and explosive detection systems."

He also met with DHS and TSA officials at the Philippine embassy in Washington, DC "and assured them that our Transportation Secretary Art Tugade will continue to implement corrective measures, and is monitoring their progress on a day-to-day basis to make sure that every concern – even the smallest one – is addressed."

GMA News reported on Wednesday, December 26, about the supposed DHS advisory about NAIA, which is now going viral on social media.

"Passengers are advised that the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined that Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, does not maintain and carry out effective aviation security measures," the reported advisory said.

The Manila International Airport Administration has not received an "official communication" about this notice, but MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal confirmed that TSA assessors visited the Philippines and assessed NAIA. – Rappler.com