Published 10:41 AM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Catholics usher in the new year by celebrating New Year's Eve Masses on Monday, December 31, in different parishes across the Philippines.

For Catholics, after all, January 1 is not only the first day of the new year, but also the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God.

In the Manila Cathedral, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle presides over the New Year's Eve Mass at 8 pm on Monday.

Rappler is carrying this New Year's Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral, courtesy of TV Maria.

Bookmark this page to watch the New Year’s Eve Mass live on Rappler.